24,904 Shares in Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF $YBTC Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:YBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.60% of Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000.

BATS YBTC opened at $44.25 on Monday. Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62.

Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (YBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on ETFs holding Bitcoin futures through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by US Treasurys and cash.

