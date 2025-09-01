1st Source’s (SRCE) Buy (B) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRCE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of 1st Source from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on 1st Source

1st Source Stock Down 0.4%

1st Source stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.67 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 562.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 435.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners lifted its stake in 1st Source by 239.1% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.