199 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Bought by WPG Advisers LLC

WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 62.5% during the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in American Water Works by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 79,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $143.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.04. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Argus increased their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $143.30.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

