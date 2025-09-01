17,756 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Wix.com by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX opened at $141.08 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $114.89 and a one year high of $247.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day moving average is $160.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%.The company had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WIX

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.