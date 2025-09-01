176,319 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 176,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 177,069 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

