160,000 Shares in ADT Inc. $ADT Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 227.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 28,859 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,573,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $4,070,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 129,618 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 63,316 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.70 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $590,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. This trade represents a 38.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

