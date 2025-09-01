15,777 Shares in Paramount Global $PARA Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,879,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,239,000 after acquiring an additional 136,359 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 455,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 278,029 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.70.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -666.67%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

