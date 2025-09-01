146,030 Shares in Semtech Corporation $SMTC Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.17% of Semtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Semtech by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Semtech by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Semtech by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $58.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Semtech Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 242.04 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $85,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,708.08. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $43,796.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,530.24. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

