1,268 Shares in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Bought by WPG Advisers LLC

WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.06 million. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 50.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

