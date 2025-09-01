1248 Management LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $391.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.26 and a 200-day moving average of $379.33.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.10.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

