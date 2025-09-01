1248 Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,437 SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $318.07 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $228.52 and a fifty-two week high of $318.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.58 and a 200-day moving average of $297.83.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

