1248 Management LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares $TNA

1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 135.2% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.8% during the first quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 16.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

TNA opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

