1248 Management LLC Invests $115,000 in AECOM $ACM

1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in AECOM by 37.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 120.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $124.97 on Monday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $126.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

