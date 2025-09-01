1248 Management LLC Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

1248 Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 87,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 127,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $223.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.74. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

View Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.