1248 Management LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

1248 Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,042,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,734,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $830,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,162,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $498,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,285 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,968,781 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $453,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,846 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

