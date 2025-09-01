12,212 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF $AVXC Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.64% of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $273,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $302,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock opened at $56.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.83. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3799 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.