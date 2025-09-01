10,228 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Medpace by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,950,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 231,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $475.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.44. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $501.30.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $406.60.

In related news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 41,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.11, for a total transaction of $18,940,451.11. Following the transaction, the president owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,539,874.33. This represents a 53.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.14, for a total transaction of $3,376,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,883,050. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,070 shares of company stock valued at $52,085,751. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

