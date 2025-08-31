YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 13,208,733 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,671,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTY. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,424,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

