Wynn Macau, Limited Announces Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 535.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Wynn Macau Price Performance
Wynn Macau stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $0.96.
About Wynn Macau
