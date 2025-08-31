Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €13.86 ($16.12) and last traded at €14.00 ($16.28). Approximately 24,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.04 ($16.33).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.80.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische

(Get Free Report)

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan and savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance and bridging financing loans, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.