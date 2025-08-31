Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $179.00 to $203.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $187.77 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,680. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,442.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 445.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

