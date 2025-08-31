West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 18,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
West African Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.
About West African Resources
West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than West African Resources
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.