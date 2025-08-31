West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 18,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

West African Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

