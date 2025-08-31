Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $67.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.1923.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,638,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 544,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,655,323.20. This trade represents a 26.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $15,634,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,660,340.80. This represents a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,240,204 shares of company stock valued at $81,706,986. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 5,850.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41,538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,326 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $4,262,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.94.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

