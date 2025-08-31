Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 3,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on WOSGF. UBS Group began coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
About Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
