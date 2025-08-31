Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 3,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of research firms have commented on WOSGF. UBS Group began coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

