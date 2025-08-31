Warburg Pincus LLC Has $33.29 Million Stock Position in Ring Energy, Inc. $REI

Warburg Pincus LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,945,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,575,000 shares during the quarter. Ring Energy makes up 2.5% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Warburg Pincus LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ring Energy worth $33,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ring Energy by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ring Energy by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in Ring Energy by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ring Energy by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Ring Energy stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Ring Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Ring Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.0965 dividend.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ring Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ring Energy

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 2,486,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $2,287,144.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,509,300 shares in the company, valued at $18,868,556. This represents a 10.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 79,069 shares of company stock valued at $65,799 and sold 5,709,104 shares valued at $4,830,925. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

