Walleye Trading LLC Sells 14,393 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,393 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 8,187,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,086,000 after buying an additional 1,883,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,999,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,114,000 after buying an additional 898,115 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $15,960,000. Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $17,884,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BSY stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 355,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $17,740,945.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,992,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,976,357.16. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $8,331,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,859,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,347,021.58. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,189,869 shares of company stock worth $60,880,388. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

