Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics $MLTX

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,932 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,772,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,056,000 after purchasing an additional 123,151 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,565,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 673,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a current ratio of 16.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.