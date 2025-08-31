Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. $AVNS

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
Avanos Medical Price Performance
NYSE AVNS opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Transactions at Avanos Medical
In other news, Director Gary Blackford purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $439,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Avanos Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Avanos Medical Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
