Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. $AVNS

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Price Performance

NYSE AVNS opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 66.89%.The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $439,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Avanos Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.