Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get SailPoint alerts:

SailPoint Stock Performance

SAIL opened at $20.64 on Friday. SailPoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.040-0.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Arete started coverage on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Arete Research upgraded shares of SailPoint to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAIL

About SailPoint

(Free Report)

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.