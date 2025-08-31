Walleye Capital LLC Buys 130,268 Shares of Quanterix Corporation $QTRX

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 265.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,268 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Quanterix worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $4.55 on Friday. Quanterix Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $211.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 56.04%.The firm had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.73 million. Quanterix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corporation will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Donnelly purchased 93,113 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $506,534.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,094 shares in the company, valued at $756,671.36. The trade was a 202.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Walt acquired 131,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $716,048.67. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,628,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,394.86. The trade was a 8.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 463,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,444. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

