Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 53,374 James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,374 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 12.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 49.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 854.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:JHX opened at $20.16 on Friday. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.60 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

JHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Baird R W upgraded James Hardie Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Read Our Latest Report on JHX

James Hardie Industries Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.