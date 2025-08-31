Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA IGA opened at $10.00 on Friday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
