Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGA opened at $10.00 on Friday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

