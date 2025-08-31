Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $30.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.4444.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Bank of America raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

In related news, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $37,174.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,875.88. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,298,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,794.10. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,582 shares of company stock worth $294,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $65,100,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 132,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 703,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 610,367 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 122,219 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $686.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.22% and a negative net margin of 2,895.94%.The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

