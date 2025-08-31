VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 44,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52.

About VIQ Solutions

(Get Free Report)

VIQ Solutions Inc is a company which operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The reportable segments of the company are technology which develops, distributes and licenses computer based digital solutions based on its proprietary technology, and technology service segment which provides recording and transcription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.