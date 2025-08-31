Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 5,230 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in American Express by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. This represents a 87.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.4%

AXP opened at $331.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $332.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

