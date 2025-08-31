Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5,953.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,170 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $25,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,955 shares of company stock worth $26,477,307 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

