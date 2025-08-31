Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.4286.

EVTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inherent Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Vertical Aerospace has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $469.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.92). Analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

