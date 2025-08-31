Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.5% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,491,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,388,985,000 after buying an additional 232,873 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,062,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,454,373,000 after purchasing an additional 744,680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,527 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,833,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,277,000 after purchasing an additional 317,058 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60,572.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,073 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $391.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.88.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.