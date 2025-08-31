Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.5% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,491,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,388,985,000 after buying an additional 232,873 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,062,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,454,373,000 after purchasing an additional 744,680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,527 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,833,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,277,000 after purchasing an additional 317,058 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60,572.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,073 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of VRTX stock opened at $391.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.88.
Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
