Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA Shares Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 68.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,717 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 1,779.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

VERA stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.38). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 40,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $907,566.45. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,596,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,383,853.55. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERA. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

