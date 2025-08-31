Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.07 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.81). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.81), with a volume of 342,987 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The stock has a market cap of £76.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.88.

Venture Life Group (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Venture Life Group had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 0.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Venture Life Group plc will post 6.1391542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Venture Life Group news, insider Jerry Randall purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 per share, with a total value of £29,500. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market.

With operations in the UK, The Netherlands and Italy, the Group’s product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, food supplements for maintaining brain function, medical devices for women’s intimate healthcare, fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing.

The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples.

