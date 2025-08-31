Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $295.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.88.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $268.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $200.30 and a 1-year high of $296.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,771. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

