Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,200 shares during the quarter. Veeco Instruments comprises approximately 2.7% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 4.08% of Veeco Instruments worth $47,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 396.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 213.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 75.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 11,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $225,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 89,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,707. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.