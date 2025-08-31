Vector Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in CPI Card Group Inc. $PMTS

Vector Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. CPI Card Group accounts for 35.8% of Vector Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vector Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CPI Card Group were worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PMTS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CPI Card Group news, Chairman H Sanford Riley acquired 10,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,769.75. This represents a 47.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPI Card Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $15.58 on Friday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $35.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $176.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.31.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $129.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.96 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMTS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CPI Card Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CPI Card Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CPI Card Group Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

