Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1897 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,324,000.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

