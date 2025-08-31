Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1897 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $49.98.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

