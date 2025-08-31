Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1897 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $49.98.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.