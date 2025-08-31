Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Announces $0.32 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3208 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
NASDAQ VTC opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $79.92.
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- What is a support level?
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.