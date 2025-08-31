Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Announces $0.32 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3208 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ VTC opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

