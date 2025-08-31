Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2428 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 0.4% increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.