Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2428 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 0.4% increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.