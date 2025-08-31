Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2428 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 0.4% increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

