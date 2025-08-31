Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,308,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251,074 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,700,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $593.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $712.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $597.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $579.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.85.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.