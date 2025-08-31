Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $82,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. ArborFi Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $58.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

