Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1986 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

